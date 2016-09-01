Gov’t Mule release animated Just Got Paid video

Gov’t Mule have released an animated video for their cover of ZZ Top’s Just Got Paid.

The song features on their latest album The Tel-Star Sessions, which was released last month via Provogue/Mascot Label group.

The record features never-before released demos recorded by Warren Haynes, Allen Woody and Matt Abts in June 1994 at Tel-Star Studios in Bradenton, Florida.

The collection of songs were intended to make up the trio’s debut album – but those plans were scrapped, with their self-titled first record eventually being released in 1995.

Speaking about an album of all-new material, Haynes said earlier this year: “I have a couple of songs written that are very much departures from anything we’ve ever done.

“I have a feeling that the overall spirit of the record will combine some directions we’ve never explored with directions going back to the very beginning of the band.”

Gov’t Mule are currently on the road across North America, with headline dates mixed with appearances with Blackberry Smoke and ZZ Top.

Sep 01: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR (with Blackberry Smoke)

Sep 03: Missoula Big Sky Brewery, MT (with Blackberry Smoke)

Sep 04: Jackson Fireman’s Ball, WY (with Blackberry Smoke)

Sep 09: new York Jones Beach, NY (with ZZ Top)

Sep 10: Concord Capitol Center, PA (with ZZ Top)

Sep 11: Bethlehem Sands Event Center (with ZZ Top)

Sep 13: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD (with ZZ Top)

Sep 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC (with ZZ Top)

Sep 15: Fredericksburg Celebrate Virginia After Hours (with ZZ Top)

Sep 17: Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (with ZZ Top)

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO (with ZZ Top)

Sep 23: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Sep 24: St Petersburg Jannus landing, FL

Sep 25: Miami Beach Filmore, FL

Sep 27: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

Sep 29: Glen Allen Innsbrook After Hours, VA (with Blackberry Smoke)

Sep 30: Cherokee Harrah’s Event Center, NC (with Blackberry Smoke)

Oct 01: Charlotte CMCU Amphitheatre, NC (with Blackberry Smoke)

Oct 02: Rocky Mount harvester Performance Center, VA

Oct 28: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Oct 29: Albany The Palace Theatre, NY

Oct 30: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 01: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 03: Binghampton The Forum Theatre, NY

Nov 04: Harrisburg Forum Auditorium, PA

Nov 05: Rochester Auditorium Theatre, NY

