Gov't Mule confirm European tour

Gov’t Mule have confirmed a European tour for May, with three UK dates included.
Warren Hayes and co start the run of shows in the Netherlands on May 7 and will perform in London, Bristol and Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, as part of the 11-date tour.
The band are also plotting a new album, on which they hope to explore jazz or blues influences. Hayes says: “We’re going to make a new Gov’t Mule record soon. I still want to make a jazz-influenced instrumental record, which I’ve never done.
“I still want to make a traditional blues record, which I’ve never done. The next Gov’t Mule record will be different from what we’ve ever done. And I love what I’m doing right now. I just don’t know in what order it will come, but I prefer it that way. I think that’s what keeps me inspired and keeps the energy flowing.”
Hayes last month released a live video for his cover version of Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman.
GOV’T MULE EUROPEAN TOUR 2016
May 07: Ospel Moulin Blues, Netherlands
May 08: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands
May 09: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 10: Cleon La Traverse, France
May 12: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
May 13: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
May 14: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK
May 17: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany
May 18: Ulm Ulmer Zelt Festival, Germany
May 19: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
May 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany