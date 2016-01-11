Gov't Mule confirm European tour

Gov’t Mule have confirmed a European tour for May, with three UK dates included.

Warren Hayes and co start the run of shows in the Netherlands on May 7 and will perform in London, Bristol and Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, as part of the 11-date tour.

The band are also plotting a new album, on which they hope to explore jazz or blues influences. Hayes says: “We’re going to make a new Gov’t Mule record soon. I still want to make a jazz-influenced instrumental record, which I’ve never done.

“I still want to make a traditional blues record, which I’ve never done. The next Gov’t Mule record will be different from what we’ve ever done. And I love what I’m doing right now. I just don’t know in what order it will come, but I prefer it that way. I think that’s what keeps me inspired and keeps the energy flowing.”

Hayes last month released a live video for his cover version of Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman.

GOV’T MULE EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

May 07: Ospel Moulin Blues, Netherlands

May 08: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

May 09: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 10: Cleon La Traverse, France

May 12: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 13: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

May 14: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

May 17: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany

May 18: Ulm Ulmer Zelt Festival, Germany

May 19: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany