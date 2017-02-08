Toto working on 40th anniversary album

Toto are working on an album to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The news was confirmed by guitarist Steve Lukather who also revealed the band would head out on a large-scale tour to celebrate the milestone.

Lukather tells Backstage Axxess: “We’re working on new material for our 40th anniversary. It’s pretty good. We’re making new music and going to be on the road with Toto. We’re going to do a 40th anniversary tour for two years. It’s going to be busy for the next few years.”

The video interview also includes a chance encounter between Lukather and former Toto frontman Bobby Kimball. The vocalist left the group when the band split in 2008 but didn’t return when Toto reformed in 2010.

Speaking about their relationship, Lukather says: “I haven’t seen Bobby in seven or eight years. I don’t have any bad feelings. The press gets hold of this stuff. They want to make it seem we all hate each other.

“I love the guy. I have no bad vibe at all. Peace and love. I’m getting too old to harbour grudges – I’m not like that.”

Toto have a number of European shows planned for later this year, with North American dates expected to be announced in due course.

The band’s last album was 2015’s Toto XIV.

Jul 28: Hamina Rockin’ Basioni, Finland

Jul 29: Tammisaari Augusti Festivalen, Finland

Jul 30: Joensuu Laulurinne, Finland

Aug 02: Helsingborg Sofiero Castle, Sweden

Aug 03: Ringstead Festival, Denmark

Aug 04: Middelfart Hindsgavl Slot, Denmark

Aug 05: Hamar Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar, Norway

Aug 08: Schaffhausen Stars In Town, Switzerland

Aug 09: Zofingen Magic Night at Heitere Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 12: Klaksvik Summer Festival, Faroe Islands

