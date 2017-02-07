Ghost Community line up 3 UK shows

Ghost Community have announced that they’ll play three headline shows across the UK in May.

They’ll perform in Swansea, Leicester and London – and while they are keen to play more shows, they’re treating the mini-tour as “a kind of exploration.”

Bassist Matthew Cohen explains: “We entered this year with the huge honour of being voted Tip For 2017 by the readers of Prog. This made us realise that maybe we should get out on the road to say a huge thank you for believing in what we do and for believing in our music and message.

“Therefore, we are happy to announce Ghost Community will be playing three intimate shows in three cities. Before anyone asks why we’re not playing more shows around the country, we would like to say that as we are a relatively new band, we felt it pertinent to treat our first ever headline shows as a kind of exploration in to the live scene.

“If these shows are well received, we promise to tour more extensively later in the year while introducing brand new music into the set, as well.”

Ghost Community will perform Cycle Of Life in full at the shows, while support will be provided by Last Flight To Pluto and 25 Yard Screamer, who will each play a 40-minute set.

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance and £12 on the door and are available direct from the venues.

Cohen adds: “With your continuing support, let’s fill out these venues and show that new, exciting, live music has a pulse, has a life, has an audience. Passengers, get onboard and welcome to the Cycle Of Life. It’s going to be such a fun journey and all three bands cannot wait to share it with you.”

Ghost Community 2017 UK tour

May 04: Swansea The Scene

May 05: Leicester The Musician

May 06: London Surya

