Gong announce the This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time UK tour

Gong have announced that they’ll head out on the road later this year across the UK.

The band have lined up a total of 19 shows on the This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time tour, kicking off at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 3 and wrapping up with a performance at Chalk in Brighton on November 25.

Vocalist and guitarist Kavus Torabi says: “Having ended 2019 by actually levitating The Paradiso in Amsterdam, 2020 will see the radiant vehicle of Gong play shows in Brazil and Japan, visit Chile for the first time and perform in fields across Europe, before returning to the UK for a headline tour.

“November 2020 will be the most extensive UK tour of this Gong chapter thus far. We will be performing an immersive, expanded and transformative set which promises, at the very least, to affect the complete dissolution of ego and sense of self.”

Torabi is joined in the lineup by drummer Cheb Nettles, bassist Dave Sturt, guitarist Fabio Golfetti and Ian East on saxaphone and flute.

Tickets for the tour are available from Event Horizon Live and See Tickets.

Gong released their latest studio album The Universe Also Collapses in 2019.

Gong: This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time UK tour

Nov 03: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 04: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Nov 05: Reading Sub 89

Nov 06: Harpenden Public Halls

Nov 07: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Nov 08: Wigan Old Courts

Nov 10: Manchester Gorilla

Nov 11: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 12: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 13: York Crescent

Nov 14: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Nov 18: Southampton 1865

Nov 19: Colchester Arts Centre

Nov 20: Norwich Arts Centre

Nov 21: Stroud Sub Rooms

Nov 22: Bristol Thekla

Nov 23: Cardiff Earl Haig

Nov 24: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 25: Brighton Chalk