Goldray confirm they'll preview new album on UK tour

Goldray are currently preparing to head out on tour across the UK.

They’ll play a total of six shows, kicking off at the Queen’s Hall in Nuneaton on April 12 and wrap up with a set at the Underworld in London on the 26th of the month.

Today Kenwyn House and Leah Rasmussen have revealed that on the dates, they’ll preview some of the material from their new album Feel The Change for the very first time.

The record is expected to be released later this year and will be the follow-up to 2017’s Rising.

House says: “I’m a bit of a bastard for perfection really and we’ve spent a long time really making sure all the parts of the record fitted properly properly.

“To be honest it took us nearly six years to record the first Goldray album. It’s taken us just about a year to make this new one, so considering how I tend to go into things I feel quite happy with the rate of progress!”

As for the direction of the new material, House says: “There’s as much of a stoner rock, prog and blues vibe on the new record as there is psych, it ticks all of those categories.

“That era between 1965 and 1975 is very dear to me and as a musician I wear my influences on my sleeve.

“There are probably more singles and more radio friendly elements on this record, not deliberately so but that seem to be the way our songwriting has gone. There’s probably a few more foot stompers.

“The first album was quite arty and psych and this one still keeps that element but has a bit more of a bums on seats kinda vibe about it too!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.