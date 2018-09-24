Goldray announce winter UK tour dates

Goldray have announced a UK winter tour.

The band featuring former Reef guitarist Kenwyn House have lined up a total of six shows, culminating with a set at the HRH Prog 7 Festival in Pwllheli on November 17.

The band released their debut album Rising in May 2017 and are currently working on the follow-up, which is scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2019.

The first material from the as-yet-untitled record is expected to debut next month, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Speaking with Prog last year, House spoke about the band’s eye-catching image, saying: “If you look at the great bands from the era we love, they’re all wearing capes and stabbing their keyboards with kitchen knives.

“It’s got to have a visual side or you’re missing a big chunk of the story. If you’re an artist, you need to embrace the role. It needs to be magical. No one wants to see normal.”

Goldray 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 01: Nuneaton Queens Hall

Nov 02: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 04: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar

Nov 10: Bournemouth Madding Crowd

Nov 11: London The Underworld

Nov 17: Pwllheli HRH Prog 7