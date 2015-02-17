Goldfinger line up 8 UK dates

Goldfinger have announced an eight-date UK tour starting in May.

The California ska-punk veterans play three shows at the Slam Dunk Festival and have added five extra gigs in the country around the time of the multi-site festival.

On the Slam Dunk shows, frontman John Feldmann says: “We’re fucking pumped. We’re coming to the Uk to fucking party, it’s gonna be awesome. Mass apologies for not making it last year, we’re so sorry. But this year we will be there.”

Support for the headline shows comes Survay Says. Goldfinger’s most recent album was 2008’s Hello Destiny.

GOLDFINGER 2015 UK TOUR

May 20: Manchester Club Academy

May 21: Newcastle Academy II

May 23: Leeds Academy (Slam Dunk Festival North)

May 24: Hatfield Forum (Slam Dunk Festival South)

May 25: Wolverhampton Civic Hall (Slam Dunk Festival Midlands)

May 27: Bristol Marble Factory

May 28: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

May 29: Cardiff Globe