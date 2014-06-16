Golden Gods Best New Band: Devil You Know

Devil You Know claim the Best New Band Award, sponsored by Vans.

Howard Jones’ new outfit Devil You Know have gone and claimed the Best New Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks. In their acceptance speech, Howard said he thought he might be done with music but he’s “like herpes and you don’t really get rid of me”.

Also nominated for the award were Hacktivist, Northlane, Issues and Savage Messiah.

TeamRock caught up with Devil You Know at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014 to talk about them picking up the Best New Band Award. We find out what it means to the guys to be nominated and then win, what the band have got coming up and more!

Do you agree with Devil You Know winning? Who would you have voted for?