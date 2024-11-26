“There is a true vegan revolution happening. It’s not a trend, it’s an awakening!” Hot off stealing the show at the Olympics and a Grammy nod, metal stars Gojira are the new faces of PETA

Gojira singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier stars in a new ad campaign for animal rights group PETA.

The musician, who was a vegetarian for decades before going vegan in 2014, appears in a new video and posters which urge viewers to “join the vegan revolution”. It’s the latest piece of mainstream exposure for the French metal band, who played the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games this year and are currently Grammy-nominated.

In the video, embedded below, Duplantier is interviewed in his New York City recording studio Silver Cord. “There is a true vegan revolution happening,” he begins. “It’s not a trend, it’s an awakening.”

He adds that his entire family have been vegan since the birth of their second child in 2014. “It’s going fabulous. They love not hurting animals,” he says.

Duplantier also claims a vegan diet helps his onstage performances. “I became vegan for the animals. But another benefit to being vegan is for your health. I have more energy now when I perform since I became vegan.”

Watch the full clip below.

In an interview with Chaoszine last year, Duplantier said that he almost passed out several times onstage before going vegan. “At the beginning of our career, we were opening a lot, so we would eat and then go on stage, for example,” he remembered (via Blabbermouth).

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This is very dangerous, because your body is trying to process the food, and if you wanna use your entire body to sing, as you should if you’re a singer, there’s gonna be a lot of things in the way and the body gets confused. And I almost fell [and] passed out onstage multiple times because I was not done digesting.”

Gojira’s performance of French revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira! at the 2024 Olympics, which got released to streaming services in August, is currently nominated for a Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance. The band are up against Metallica, Judas Priest, Knocked Loose and Spiritbox, and the recipient will be named at the Los Angeles ceremony on February 2.