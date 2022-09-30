Godspeed You!, Elder, Maybeshewill, A.A. Williams and more for AMFest

Spanish post-rock festival AMFest, which takes place in Barcelona between October 6-9 this year, has announced day splits for this year's event.
Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor head up the event which will also feature performances from US prog rockers Elder, UK post-rockers Maybeshewill, Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff, classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams, Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna, synthwave heavyweight Carpenter Brut, left-field doom rockers Pallbearer, post-rockers Caspian and more.
Stage times for the four day event are as follows:
THURSDAY
S2 18:10pm Irisat
S3 18:45pm nara is neus
S2 20:35pm Pallbearer
S3 20:45pm Oranssi Pazuzu
S2 22:00pm Elder
FRIDAY
S2 16:00pm Birds In A Row
S3 16:40pm Lili Refrai
S1 17:30pm GGGOLDDD
S2 18:40pm Svalbard
S3 19:35pm Foxtails
S1 20:35pm Cult Of Luna
S2 22:15pm Tricot
S1 23:30pm Caspian
S3 00:45pm Aiming For Enrike
SATURDAY
S2 16:00pm Arima
S3 16:45pm Maud The Moth
S1 17:35pm Maybeshewill
S2 18:45pm Ikarie
S1 19:45pm Anna Von Hausswolff
S3 21:00pm Lingua Ignota
S2 22:15pm Celeste
S1 23:30pm Carpenter Brut
S3 00:45pm ZA! vs 13Year Cicada
SUNDAY
S1 16:00pm Tashi Doriji
S3 16:35pm Midwife
S2 17:25pm Slow Crush
S3 18:15pm A.A. Williams
S2 19:15pm Deafheaven
S1 20:30pm Godspeed You! Black Emperor
"We have been working at this edition for 3 years now," the organisers say. "It was supposed to be the most ambitious edition of AMFest already in 2020 and the pandemic just increased our desire to make this AMFest the greatest edition ever and something we will never forget.
The four-day festival takes place at La Farga de l’Hospitalet, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain from October 6-9.