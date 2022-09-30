Godspeed You!, Elder, Maybeshewill, A.A. Williams and more for AMFest

Spanish post-rock festival AMFest, which takes place in Barcelona between October 6-9 this year, has announced day splits for this year's event.

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor head up the event which will also feature performances from US prog rockers Elder, UK post-rockers Maybeshewill, Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff, classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams, Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna, synthwave heavyweight Carpenter Brut, left-field doom rockers Pallbearer, post-rockers Caspian and more.

Stage times for the four day event are as follows:

THURSDAY

S2 18:10pm Irisat

S3 18:45pm nara is neus

S2 20:35pm Pallbearer

S3 20:45pm Oranssi Pazuzu

S2 22:00pm Elder

FRIDAY

S2 16:00pm Birds In A Row

S3 16:40pm Lili Refrai

S1 17:30pm GGGOLDDD

S2 18:40pm Svalbard

S3 19:35pm Foxtails

S1 20:35pm Cult Of Luna

S2 22:15pm Tricot

S1 23:30pm Caspian

S3 00:45pm Aiming For Enrike

SATURDAY

S2 16:00pm Arima

S3 16:45pm Maud The Moth

S1 17:35pm Maybeshewill

S2 18:45pm Ikarie

S1 19:45pm Anna Von Hausswolff

S3 21:00pm Lingua Ignota

S2 22:15pm Celeste

S1 23:30pm Carpenter Brut

S3 00:45pm ZA! vs 13Year Cicada

SUNDAY

S1 16:00pm Tashi Doriji

S3 16:35pm Midwife

S2 17:25pm Slow Crush

S3 18:15pm A.A. Williams

S2 19:15pm Deafheaven

S1 20:30pm Godspeed You! Black Emperor

"We have been working at this edition for 3 years now," the organisers say. "It was supposed to be the most ambitious edition of AMFest already in 2020 and the pandemic just increased our desire to make this AMFest the greatest edition ever and something we will never forget.

The four-day festival takes place at La Farga de l’Hospitalet, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain from October 6-9.

Get tickets.