God Is An Astronaut release atmospheric new video for Luminous Waves

Irish. post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have released a new video for the atmospheric Luminous Waves. The song is the closing track from the band's most recent studio album Ghost Tapes #10 which was released last February.
Luminous Waves features a guest appearance from Prog Award winner Jo Quail on cello, combining with acoustic guitar and an ambient electric guitar, the total absence of drums helping create a sound that echoes ocean waves
“The song Luminous Waves was inspired by the meditative feeling of the waves coming in from the Ocean," says Torsten Kinsella. "Jo Quail added a beautiful and inspiring cello and also created the atmospheric sounds.”
“Writing and recording the cello lines for Luminous Waves was a privilege," add Jo Quail. "The depth, richness and meditative nature of this track implied a clear narrative to me, that I hoped to convey a little within the parts I created, working in and around the many moments of sonic and textural beauty created by GIAA.”
God Is An Astronaut have previously released videos for In Flux and Fade.