God Is An Astronaut release atmospheric new video for Luminous Waves

Irish. post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have released a new video for the atmospheric Luminous Waves. The song is the closing track from the band's most recent studio album Ghost Tapes #10 which was released last February.

Luminous Waves features a guest appearance from Prog Award winner Jo Quail on cello, combining with acoustic guitar and an ambient electric guitar, the total absence of drums helping create a sound that echoes ocean waves

“The song Luminous Waves was inspired by the meditative feeling of the waves coming in from the Ocean," says Torsten Kinsella. "Jo Quail added a beautiful and inspiring cello and also created the atmospheric sounds.”

“Writing and recording the cello lines for Luminous Waves was a privilege," add Jo Quail. "The depth, richness and meditative nature of this track implied a clear narrative to me, that I hoped to convey a little within the parts I created, working in and around the many moments of sonic and textural beauty created by GIAA.”

God Is An Astronaut have previously released videos for In Flux and Fade.

Get Ghost Tapes #10.