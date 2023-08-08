GOAT will release new album Medicine in October

Secretive Swedish acid folk/proggers GOAT have announced they will swiftly follow-up the digital release of their soundtrack to the recent BBC Television programme The Gallows Pole with a brand new studio album.

GOAT will release Medicine through Rocket Recordings on October 13. You can watch the band's trippy new video for Unemployment Office below.

“The impermanence of life in different ways: sickness, relationships, love, death and how our time is finite," remarks the bands Goatboy about the theme of Medicine, adding, "For our families, friends, society, this could be done through the use of psychedelics, through meditation, through learning from other people, staying curious and never settling for a ‘solid’ identity."

The new album continues the proggier theme of The Gallows Pole soundtrack, with the sound being likened to classic Swedish 70s psych/prog/folk acts such as Arbete & Fritid, Charlie & Esdor and Träd, Gräs & Stenar.

"We're just trying to move along as freely and open-mindedly as possible," adds Goatboy.

GOAT will be playing the following live dates:

Aug 10-12: SWE Goithenberg Way Out West Festival

Aug 17-20: UK Brecon Green Man Festival

Oct 13: POR Porto Hard Club

Oct 14: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo

Pre-order Medicine.