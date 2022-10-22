Goat's Oh Death: bending the world into wild, ritualistic shapes

By Fraser Lewry
Classic Rock
published
f there’s one thing Goat haven’t done in the six years since last album Requiem was released, it’s become any easier to pigeonhole. The mysterious Swedes still sound less Swedish than any other Swedish band ever, twisting plundered sonics from every part of the world apart from their own into wild, ritualistic shapes. Chukua Pesa sounds like the sort of thing Robert Plant might have brought back with him from a successful field trip to the Malian desert. Under No Nation struts like Fela Kuti before flipping blithely into free-jazz skronk via Blondie. Do The Dance is Burundi Black meets Adam Ant meets Daisy Chainsaw meets Tom Tom Club. Goatmilk is Curtis Mayfield produced by Lee Perry until it’s something else altogether; eventually it’s Jethro Tull playing Afro-jazz. Apegoat is possibly made from bees. And Blow The Horns manages all of the above until Thin Lizzy-ish twin guitars arrive to herald the fade. It’s as confusing as hell, but it’s also thrilling, occasionally daft, and deliriously, gloriously imaginative. Goat’s best album cover art
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 36 years in music industry, online for 23. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  