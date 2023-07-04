GOAT to release their sinister proggy soundtrack to The Gallows Pole

Secretive Swedes GOAT are to release their soundtrack to the recent BBC Television programme The Gallows Pole digitally through Rocket Recordings on July 7. You can listen to the track Jazzman below

There was plenty of noise on social media from prog fans while the programme, penned by sometime Prog writer Ben Myers, aired, given the proggy nature of the music and the quasi mystical and pagan backdrop of the programme. The Gallows Pole was adapted for television by acclaimed director Shane Meadows (Dead Man's Shoes, This Is England).

The series, which was based in rural 18th century Yorkshire, tells a fictionalised tale based on the true story of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners, which became the biggest fraud in British history.

“In the beginning, we would get inspiration just through reading the book, trying to get a sense of its vibration and then translate that into music, with passages from the book as a springboard for those jams," the band explain of the writing process for the soundtrack.

The Gallows Pole is GOAT's second soundtrack release, following their score for the 2017 British independent horror film Double Date. The album includes five brand new tracks from the score and three existing tracks director Meadows selected from their back catalogue.

You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Rocket Recordings)

GOAT: The Gallows Pole

1. Let It Burn

2. Mind Is Like The Sky

3. Field Raga

4. Jazzman

5. The Gate Is Open (The Temple Lies Within)

6. Vallåt’

7. Fill My Mouth

8. Gathering of Ancient