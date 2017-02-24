Glastonbury 2017: Are Foo Fighters about to play secret gig?

Speculation is mounting that Foo Fighters will play a secret gig in Somerset town Frome later tonight.

There’s been rumours all week that Dave Grohl and co were about to announce a headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival, with some fans being sent fake boarding passes featuring the band’s logo inside a pyramid.

That coincided with Foo Fighters opening their Obelisk Airlines website, which now suggests something is due to happen at 7.45pm GMT tonight (February 24). A post from one fan on Twitter suggests the band are lining up an intimate show at Frome’s Cheese And Grain, with the venue keeping tight-lipped that there will be a “strictly private event” taking place this evening.

Other posts on social media are coming in, with one posting a picture of Pat Smear at the venue.

Twitter user Forgotten Bee, meanwhile, says she saw Dave Grohl through the window…

And RachMcP showed-off her Obelisk Airlines ticket…

Foo Fighters were due to take the Pyramid Stage’s top spot in 2015 – but were forced to pull out when mainman Grohl broke his leg during a show at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg. He eventually returned to action on his famous throne – but some dates had to be rescheduled.

Florence And The Machine stepped in to replace them on the Glastonbury bill.

Radiohead were confirmed as the headline act in October last year.

