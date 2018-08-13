Glass Hammer announce new concept album Chronomonaut

Glass Hammer have announced that they’ll release a new concept album later this year.

It’s titled Chronomonaut and will once again follow prog super fan Tom, who heard alien voices communicating to him through his favourite albums back in the 70s. He first appeared in 2000 on Glass Hammer’s tongue-in-cheek concept album Chronometree.

The new record follows Tom in the modern day though his mid-life crisis, with bassist and songwriter Steve Babb explaining: “Apparently, the voices have returned and have been urging Tom to time-travel back to the glory days of the early prog scene.”

Babb adds: “Many of our albums deal with intense emotions or very serious storylines. Chronomonaut represents the less serious side of the band, as well as the extremes and quirkiness of our beloved progressive-rock genre.

“Tom was, and remains, the ultimate prog-rock fan, that guy who just takes his music way too seriously. In other words, he’s someone we can all relate to.”

Chronomonaut will be released on October 12, with autographed pre-orders getting underway on September 12 via the band’s website.

To mark the announcement, Glass Hammer have released a teaser trailer for the album, which can be watched below.

Babb is joined on the album by Fred Schendel, Susie Bogdanowicz and Aaron Raulston, while there are also Guest appearances from Discipline’s Matthew Parmenter and Chris Herin.

A full tracklist for Chronomonaut will be revealed in due course.