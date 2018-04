Ghost have officially introduced their latest frontman Papa Emeritus III to the world.

The occult rockers have issued a video in which they announce the arrival of their “new” leader – said to be the three-month-younger brother of Emeritus II – ahead of launching third album Meliora on August 21.

This week, one of the Nameless Ghouls said the band were as mysterious backstage as they are on it.

Ghost play at next month’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Ghost gear up for 3rd album.. and ‘3rd frontman’