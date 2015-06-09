Ghost issue Cirice promo

Ghost have released a video for their track Cirice, taken from their third album.

The band release Meliora on August 21 via Loma Vista Recordings. The secretive collective previously said the record will feature a ‘new’ frontman – Papa Emeritus III, the three-month-younger brother of outgoing leader Papa Emeritus II, who appeared on 2013’s Infestissumam.

The video for Cirice is set at a school talent show, with children playing the roles of Ghost. Cirice is portrayed by the actress and model Masha Malinina, who says: “I was honoured to be in the music video as Cirice. It was so fun and it turned out great.”

Ghost play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals and will tour Europe this summer:

Jun 10: Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

Jun 12: Ullevi, Heden, Sweden

Jun 27: Rasta HQ, Rusholme, UK

Aug 08: Getaway Rock, Gavle, Sweden

Aug 28: Domaine National, Saint Cloud, France

Aug 29: Reading festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

MELIORA TRACKLIST