Watch Ghost's new video Satanized and meet new frontman Papa V Perpetua as the band officially announce brand new album Skeletá

Ghost have officially kicked off their next chapter with a brand new single and devilishly daft new music video to go with it. Titled Satanized, the track is a mid-paced rock 'n' roll stomper and serves as the first cut from the Swedish spooks' upcoming sixth studio album, Skeletá, confirmed to be arriving next month.

The video, predominantly in black and white, features a stressed-out monk confessing something rather nefarious and becoming overcome by possession, all while a mysterious clergy joyously jam the hell out of the track around him. Fans have already gone into meltdown speculating that that the actors playing the musicians in the video are in fact Ghost's beloved Nameless Ghouls, officially unmasked on video for the first time. Could it be?!

Either way, at the end of the video, Ghost's new cast of characters are unveiled, with new-look Ghouls and a 'brand new' frontman, Papa V Perpetua, a dazzling vision in metal and purple.

Skeletá follows on from 2022's critically acclaimed Impera, and arrives on April 25 via Loma Vista, right as Ghost are set to head out on their latest world tour, which will take in dozens of dates that will include stops in Europe, the UK, North America and Mexico.

Watch the video for Satanized below and see Ghost's full list of upcoming tour dates below that. Papa V Perpetua is also due to appear at this summer's blockbuster Black Sabbath farewell show.

Ghost - Satanized (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

