Watch Ghost's new video Satanized and meet new frontman Papa V Perpetua as the band officially announce brand new album Skeletá

Ghost are back with a new figurehead and some new-look Nameless Ghouls with the devilishly daft video for new single Satanized

Papa V Perpetua
Ghost have officially kicked off their next chapter with a brand new single and devilishly daft new music video to go with it. Titled Satanized, the track is a mid-paced rock 'n' roll stomper and serves as the first cut from the Swedish spooks' upcoming sixth studio album, Skeletá, confirmed to be arriving next month.

The video, predominantly in black and white, features a stressed-out monk confessing something rather nefarious and becoming overcome by possession, all while a mysterious clergy joyously jam the hell out of the track around him. Fans have already gone into meltdown speculating that that the actors playing the musicians in the video are in fact Ghost's beloved Nameless Ghouls, officially unmasked on video for the first time. Could it be?!

Either way, at the end of the video, Ghost's new cast of characters are unveiled, with new-look Ghouls and a 'brand new' frontman, Papa V Perpetua, a dazzling vision in metal and purple.

Skeletá follows on from 2022's critically acclaimed Impera, and arrives on April 25 via Loma Vista, right as Ghost are set to head out on their latest world tour, which will take in dozens of dates that will include stops in Europe, the UK, North America and Mexico.

Watch the video for Satanized below and see Ghost's full list of upcoming tour dates below that. Papa V Perpetua is also due to appear at this summer's blockbuster Black Sabbath farewell show.

Ghost world tour dates 2025

UK:
Apr 15: Manchester AO Arena
Apr 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Apr 19: London The O2
Apr 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Europe:
Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium
Apr 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Apr 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 26: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Apr 27: Toulouse Zenith Metropole, France
Apr 29: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Apr 30: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
May 03: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland
May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France
May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany
May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany
May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden
May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden
May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

USA:
Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD
Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA
Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL
Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL
Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC
Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH
Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA
Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA
Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY
Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI
Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO
Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE
Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO
Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ
Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX
Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX
Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mexico:
Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 

Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood in 2025

The new issue of Metal Hammer features FIVE cover to choose from: Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood!
Oli Sykes performing live with Bring Me The Horizon in 2024 and Josh Franceshi performing with You Me At Six in 2023

Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes join You Me At Six to play Bite My Tongue in Sheffield
Peter Sinfield

"I don't think he ever got over being fired from King Crimson… but he went on to bigger, more financially successful things": Peter Sinfield, the prog poet who gave voices to ELP, Roxy Music and many others
