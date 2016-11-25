Ghost list 2017 European Popestar tour dates

Ghost have announced a string of European dates for March and April of next year in support of their Popestar EP.
The tour kicks off with six UK dates, starting in Norwich on March 24, and wraps up in Helsinki on April 30.
The six-track title is designed as a bridging release between Ghost’s third album Meliora, launched in 2015, and their fourth full-length work, expected towards the end of 2017.
One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently reported: “It’s a continuation of Meliora, but it’s sort of a response. I’ve used the word ‘pre-acopalyptic’ on Meliora. It’s sort of the height of civilisation, and, obviously, there has to be an end to that.
“If there was an absence of a God, there might be a return of a deity, which usually comes in horrible form. So it will be a darker album.”
He’d previously suggested the record would be completed in the spring of next year, set around plans to tour Europe, Australia, Japan and South America.
He added of Popestar: “If you hear the EP, don’t think, ‘Oh, the next album is gonna sound exactly like this.’ But it’s a good way for us to sneak in elements. You might hear a synth sound like this on the next record, but not as evident.”
Ghost’s leader is traditionally reincarnated with each new album – and cult mistress Sister Imperator recently encouraged the Ghouls to prepare for the arrival of Papa Emeritus IV.
Ghost Popestar European tour 2017
Mar 24: Norwich UEA, UK
Mar 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK
Mar 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Mar 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Mar 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Apr 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 04: Brighton Dome, UK
Apr 06: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands
Apr 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Apr 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 10: Brussels AB, Belgium
Apr 11: Paris Olympia, France
Apr 13: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain
Apr 14: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Apr 15: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Apr 16: Bilbao BEC, Spain
Apr 18: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Apr 19: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Apr 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Apr 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 23: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany
Apr 25: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Apr 26: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Apr 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Apr 28: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Apr 30: Helsinki Jaahalli, Finland