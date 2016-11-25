Ghost list 2017 European Popestar tour dates

Ghost have announced a string of European dates for March and April of next year in support of their Popestar EP.

The tour kicks off with six UK dates, starting in Norwich on March 24, and wraps up in Helsinki on April 30.

The six-track title is designed as a bridging release between Ghost’s third album Meliora, launched in 2015, and their fourth full-length work, expected towards the end of 2017.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently reported: “It’s a continuation of Meliora, but it’s sort of a response. I’ve used the word ‘pre-acopalyptic’ on Meliora. It’s sort of the height of civilisation, and, obviously, there has to be an end to that.

“If there was an absence of a God, there might be a return of a deity, which usually comes in horrible form. So it will be a darker album.”

He’d previously suggested the record would be completed in the spring of next year, set around plans to tour Europe, Australia, Japan and South America.

He added of Popestar: “If you hear the EP, don’t think, ‘Oh, the next album is gonna sound exactly like this.’ But it’s a good way for us to sneak in elements. You might hear a synth sound like this on the next record, but not as evident.”

Ghost’s leader is traditionally reincarnated with each new album – and cult mistress Sister Imperator recently encouraged the Ghouls to prepare for the arrival of Papa Emeritus IV.

Ghost Popestar European tour 2017

Mar 24: Norwich UEA, UK

Mar 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 04: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 06: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Apr 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Apr 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 10: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 11: Paris Olympia, France

Apr 13: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain

Apr 14: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Apr 15: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 16: Bilbao BEC, Spain

Apr 18: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Apr 19: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 23: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Apr 25: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Apr 26: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Apr 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Apr 28: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Apr 30: Helsinki Jaahalli, Finland

Who are Ghost and what do they want?