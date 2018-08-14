Ghost Bath announce headline UK and European tour

Ghost Bath have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

They’ll hit the road in support of their most recent album Starmourner which launched in May last year via Nuclear Blast. They’ll be joined on the 10-date Luminescence tour by Møl.

Speaking to Metal Hammer previously, Ghost Bath leader Dennis Mikula, aka Nameless, revealed that using lyrics isn’t always the best way to get a message across.

He said: “Lyrics can add to the music, but a lot of times they can really take away from what an artist wants to achieve. It takes away some of the abstractness, instead of letting the listener interpret it however they want.

“Sometimes I do find myself saying actual words. Playing live or in the studio I’ll start screaming and a certain line will come out.

“It’s never anything random that has nothing to do with it, but it happens. People have guessed at what I’m saying in certain parts and I don’t think anyone has been able to tell.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from Thursday (August 16).

Ghost Bath 2018 UK and European tour

Nov 01: Brugge Villa Bota, Belgium

Nov 02: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Nov 03: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 04: Bournemouth The Anvil, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Satan’s Hallow, UK

Nov 06: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 07: London Boston Music Room, UK

Nov 08: Arnhem Willemeen, Netherlands

Nov 09: Cologne MTC, Germany

Nov 10: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 13: Hannover Mephisto, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Nov 15: Jena Rosenkeller, Germany

Nov 16: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

Nov 17: Vienna Escape, Austria

Nov 18: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: Trier Exhaus, Germany

Nov 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany