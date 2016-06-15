Ghost announce North American Popestar tour

Ghost have announced a run of 41 dates across North America later this year.

Papa Emeritus III and co have branded the live shows as The Popestar Tour 2016 – and they’ll kick off in New York on September 16 and wrap up on November 12 in Brooklyn.

The band say: “Select shows will include a digital download of new music that will be made available the day their Fall rituals begin.”

Tickets go on general sale on July 17.

Ghost were forced to pull out of their scheduled performances last weekend at Download in the UK and the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands due to illness.

One of the group’s Nameless Ghouls issued a statement saying: “Papa Emeritus III has been sick for a week and had a very weak voice on Friday’s show at Download Paris.

“Waking up on Saturday with no voice at all, doctors orders were rest and absolutely no talking. Fornicating, however, was no problem so we have sent him to a so-called ‘Adult Spa’ somewhere in Northern Europe to recuperate and now we are aiming at being back on stage in Oslo on June 15.”

Ghost The Popestar Tour 2016

Sep 16: Rochester The Armory, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Fest, CT

Sep 18: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Sep 23: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Munity, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 28: St Louis The Pageat, MO

Sep 30: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Oct 07: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 09: Missoula The Wilma Theater, MT

Oct 11: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 13: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Oct 14: Seattle The Moore Theater, WA

Oct 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Oct 16: Portland The Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

