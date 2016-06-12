Ghost forced to pull out of Download

Ghost have been forced to pull out of their performance at this year’s Download festival.

They were due to take to the Maverick Stage at 6.25pm later today (Sunday) but report they’ve had to cancel their set as frontman Papa Emeritus III is unwell.

The group issued a statement via the festival’s official Twitter account saying: “We regret to inform you that due to a severe case of laryngitis, Ghost will not be able to perform at Download 2016.”

There’s no word if their upcoming shows will be affected. Their next scheduled performance is in Norway on June 15.

Ghost have been on tour in support of 2015 album Meliora.

Jun 15: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 16: Bergenfest, Norway

Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 24: Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 30: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 02: Hell & Heaven, Mexico

Jul 29: Lollapalooza, IL

Sep 17: Rock Allegiance, PA

