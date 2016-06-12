Ghost forced to pull out of Download

Ghost have been forced to pull out of their performance at this year’s Download festival.
They were due to take to the Maverick Stage at 6.25pm later today (Sunday) but report they’ve had to cancel their set as frontman Papa Emeritus III is unwell.
The group issued a statement via the festival’s official Twitter account saying: “We regret to inform you that due to a severe case of laryngitis, Ghost will not be able to perform at Download 2016.”
There’s no word if their upcoming shows will be affected. Their next scheduled performance is in Norway on June 15.
Ghost have been on tour in support of 2015 album Meliora.
TeamRock is at Download all weekend. Visit teamrock.com to keep up with all the news, reviews and interviews from the festival as they happen.
- Black Sabbath will play final live shows in the UK and Ireland
- Chino Moreno supergroup Saudade plot further releases
- Download 2016: Day One Review
- Dave Mustaine presents Triple H with Spirit Of Lemmy Award at Download
Ghost remaining 2016 tour dates
Jun 15: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 16: Bergenfest, Norway
Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 24: Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 30: Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 02: Hell & Heaven, Mexico
Jul 29: Lollapalooza, IL
Sep 17: Rock Allegiance, PA