Get Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson and Geddy Lee's memoirs for free with this mega Audible audiobook deal

Earlier this week, it was announced that Amazon Prime Day would be held on July 16 & 17 - two days of sales that’ll bring bargains galore on everything from headphones and vinyl, to speakers, turntables and more. But to get the annual sales off to a flyer, Amazon are offering three months of Audible for free to Prime members if you sign up before July 31.

This gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon Originals - and that means you can listen to Judas Priest legend Rob Halford narrate his books Confess and Biblical: Rob Halford’s Heavy Metal Scriptures, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson read through his autobiography What Does This Button Do? or kick back and listen to Rush’s Geddy Lee reading his brilliant memoir My Effin’ Life.

Audible: Get a 3-month subscription for free

Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon Originals - and with all genres covered including music, horror, sci-fi and fantasy, you're bound to find something that fits your mood. If you sign up right now, you'll get 3 months for free and if you continue using Audible after that time, it costs $14.95/£7.99 per month.

Audible subscribers can pick one audiobook a month and even if you decide to cancel your sub, you’ll still have access to everything you’ve previously picked up. It’s also possible to buy books through the service too, with Amazon also running two for one deals from time to time.

I’ve been an Audible subscriber for many years and have a total of 131 titles in my library - everything from audiobooks about music and history, to sci-fi, fantasy and sport. There's so much choice that picking just one audiobook a month isn't easy, and my wishlist is crammed full.

That said, some of my favourite Audible picks are Neil Gaiman’s brilliant The Sandman: Act I, II and III, Stephen Fry’s Heroes and Mythos (and I’m looking forward to Odyssey in September), JRR Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Ultimate Science Fiction Mega Collection which contains 16 classics spanning a whopping 104 hours and the Alan Partridge series of books, read by Alan… sorry, Steve Coogan himself.

The offer applies in both the US and UK and if you decide to keep going after the three months are over, it’ll cost you $14.95/£7.99 per month.

And, if you missed it previously, Amazon are also offering five free months of their Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service for Prime members until July 18 - which gives you access to 100 million songs - including many in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 fast approaching, now's a great time to grab yourself a Prime membership which will set you up for next month's big sales event.