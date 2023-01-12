Get an exclusive signed Ville Valo lyric sheet with this special limited edition issue of Metal Hammer

Attention Ville Valo fans! The brand new issue of Metal Hammer, featuring the former Him frontman on the cover, is available as a special limited edition bundle (opens in new tab) that comes with a hand-signed lyric sheet for the song Neon Noir, and an exclusive cover featuring a previously unseen shot of the singer.

The exclusive Ville Valo x Metal Hammer Bundle is limited to just 300 copies, and isn’t available in the shops.

In the issue, we sit down with Ville to talk self-discovery, eggplant emojis and how emerged from the shadow of Him to record his Neon Noir in the midst of the pandemic. He also reveals his regret that his former band didn’t end sooner.

“The spark was no longer there, so timing-wise, it was good – I wouldn’t have minded it to happen a little earlier because now I see the end of my own career in the distance,” he tells us. “I never wanted it to feel like a job. You’ll see bands touring where it quite clearly is. Something so central needs to be full of passion and laughter and joy and tears – dramatic, like a pint of milk.”

The limited edition Metal Hammer x Ville Valo Bundle is out now. Order it online (opens in new tab) and have it delivered direct to you door