Get AC/DC's Power Up red vinyl variant cheap for Amazon Prime Day

Did we tell you there's a nw AC/DC album coming? We did? Good.

Power Up will be released on November 13, and while there might be other Prime Day vinyl deals on offer during this year's Amazon Prime Day fandango, we fear that none will be as red – nor as translucent – as the company's exclusive translucent red vinyl version of Power Up. I mean, just look at it.

Best of all, Amazon have reduced the price of the album from £28.59 to just £21.99, which we calculate to be a saving of some 23%.

Power Up finds Brian Johnson and AC/DC’s ‘classic’ rhythm section – bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd – restored to the line-up, in what promises to be one last hurrah, one final boogie, one concluding celebration of all things riff.

"Angus kinda came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs,” the band’s long-time recording engineer Mike Fraser told the AC/DC Fans podcast. ”But that was similar on Rock Or Bust. Because him and Malcolm [Young] had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away. So he's got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that."

Angus Young kept news of Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd’s return to AC/DC so close to his chest that Fraser wasn’t told about their involvement in the new album until he arrived at Vancouver’s Warehouse studio to start the tapes rolling.

And now? They've rolled. Bring on November 13.

AC/DC - Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red