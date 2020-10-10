German prog metallers Æries release video for Gisma

German prog metal quartet Æries have released a video for their song Gisma. The band are hot off of supporting highly respected Ukranian metallers Jinjer whose Macro World tour saw them actually playing live shows in Germany this September

"I honestly feel like Gisma shows how much we’ve progressed musically and personally since the band first got together and how much we used the Corona-19 downtime to our advantage," says vocalist Laura Kiddo. "We became better friends, better songwriters and we were able to focus on the music more. I won‘t go into much detail about what Gisma means lyrically but I will say that it is based on a true story - MY true story. It‘s about turning natives into positives and pushing onwards..."

Æries formed at the tai, end of 2019, the band cite influences as diverse as Monuments and Nina Simone. They released their first single, Waves, in April of this year, and followed it up with Alienate, after which they were personally chosen by Jinjer to tour with them. Alongside Kiddo the band feature Julian Suhr (guitar),

Marius Franke (bass/electronics) and drummer Dominik Zester.

Æries are currently writing and working on material for their debut album.