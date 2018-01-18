George Harrison tribute concert from 2002 set for deluxe reissue

The George Harrison 2002 tribute concert from London’s Royal Albert Hall is to be released on vinyl for the first time later this year to celebrate the late Beatle’s 75th birthday.

It was held at the iconic venue in the city on the one-year anniversary of Harrison’s death on November 29 that year, and saw artists including Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, Dhani Harrison, Monty Python, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar and more perform in his honour.

Now the historic evening will be reissued on February 23 on various platforms, including a 4LP box set and limited edition deluxe 10-disc box set via Concord Music.

The deluxe box set is limited to 1000 copies and will feature the audio and film recordings from the concert on 4 180g LPs, 2CDs, 2DVDs and 2Blu-rays.

It will also include a 60-page book and a cutting from the original hand-painted onstage tapestry used as the backdrop at the concert.

In addition to the vinyl pressing, Concert For George will also be released on 2CD, 2CD/2DVD, 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital platforms.

The DVD and Blu-ray sets will include the full concert, the theatrical version featuring highlights from the night, along with interviews, rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes clips.

Exclusive to the Blu-ray is a segment titled Drummers, featuring interviews with Starr, Jim Keltner and Ray Cooper.

Harrison’s widow Olivia says: “We will always celebrate George’s birthday and this year we are releasing Concert For George in a very special package in memory of a special man.”

Concert For George is now available for pre-order.

Concert For George - complete concert tracklist

Your Eyes - Anoushka Shankar The Inner Light - Jeff Lynne & Anoushka Shankar Arpan - Conducted by Anoushka Shankar Sit On My Face – Monty Python The Lumberjack Song – Monty Python with Tom Hanks I Want To Tell You - Jeff Lynne If I Needed Someone - Eric Clapton Old Brown Shoe - Gary Brooker Give Me Love - Jeff Lynne Beware Of Darkness - Eric Clapton Here Comes The Sun - Joe Brown That’s The Way It Goes - Joe Brown Horse To The Water – Jools Holland & Sam Brown Taxman - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers I Need You - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Handle With Care - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Jeff Lynne & Dhani Harrison Isn’t It A Pity - Billy Preston Photograph - Ringo Starr Honey Don’t - Ringo Starr For You Blue - Paul McCartney Something - Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton All Things Must Pass - Paul McCartney While My Guitar Gently Weeps - Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton My Sweet Lord - Billy Preston Wah Wah - Eric Clapton & Band I’ll See You In My Dreams - Joe Brown

