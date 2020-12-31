Pink Floyd's Animals is the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Pink Floyd's Animals is the subject of the new cover of Prog Magazine, which goes on sale today...

Pink Floyd released Animals in January 1977. Of their late 70s body of work it's the one album that seems t remain curiously uncelebrated. And yet looking back at the making of that difficult album today we're struck by how relevant its themes and theories still hold true. We explore the making of the album, how pigs flew that year and the impact the album has had over the years, track down one of the in store point-of-sale pig display units, ask what's happened to the supposed Animals box set, find out just how they got that cover shot and Steven Wilson raves about his favourite Pink Floyd album.

Also in Prog 116...

Osibisa - how a group of ex-pat Africans and West Indians took their Afro prog beat to the masses

Robert Reed - The Magenta man channels his inner electro progger on his latest solo album

The Flower Kings - Roine Stolt and co are making the most of the extra time the pandemic has provided

Iamthemorning - The Russian chamber duo offer their own unique take on Christmas

Solstice - The neo-folk proggers celebrate their 40th anniversary with new album Sia

Crippled Black Phoenix - Justin Greaves and co team up with Vincent Cavanagh on their new album

Katatonia - How a one-off live stream developed a life of its own for the Swedish proggers

The Groundhogs - we explore the band's shift from blues rock to something far more experimental and ask, how prog were The Groundhogs?

Derek Sherinian - The Sons Of Apollo keyboard player is on form on his latest solo venture

Anna Von Hausswolff - The Swedish artist creates her first ever instrumental album using just a pipe organ.

Flaming Lips - The US psych heads are inspired by their own childhood for their latest album

The Ocean - The German prog metallers continue to tell Earth’s entire history through music

2020 Readers' Poll - You’ve cast your votes and the results are in. So who progged your world in 2020?

Caroline Catz - Doc Martin actress Caroline Catz discusses her work on the upcoming film about the life of electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire

Karda Estra - mainman Richard Wileman enjoys ELP, 10cc, Genesis and, er, Dionne Warwick!

Plus album reviews Transatlantic, Chris Squire, Steven Wilson, Steve Hackett, Gryphon, Magma, Unitopia, Pain Of Salvation, Martin Barre, Coil, Brian Eno, Tiger Moth Tales, Soen, Plini, Riverside, Wardruna, Vennart, Sigur Ros, Kevin Godley, The Besnard Lakes, John Carpenter, Cobalt Chapel and more.

And music from Solstice, Galahad, KOYO, Rain, Esthesis, Dominic Sanderson and more on the free CD.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

