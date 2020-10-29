Gentle Giant release Ray Shulman and Kerry Minnear duet video

Gentle Giant have released a new video of Ray Shulman and Kerry Minnear duetting on ukuleles on the band's Proclamation. It's an outtake from the band's full-blown Proclamation video they released back in July which saw the surviving members reunite for the very first time since they split in 1980. You can watch the video below.

"To celebrate 100,000+ Views we wanted to share the unedited clip from the Proclamation Official Fan Video," say the band. "Here is Ray Shulman and Kerry Minnear's duet from the video!"

Prog Magazine hosted the original video, which was created during lockdown by singer Derek Shulman's son Noah, based on the new version of the opening track from 1974's The Power And The Glory.

I think it wasn’t until I started sending him some of the fan submissions that he realised this thing was real and could be a really fun video,” Noah told us at the time. “So I asked him to sing a few lines and to be honest, I was surprised how excited and willing he was. It was one of the few times I’ve heard him sing Gentle Giant music! Once he was open to being in it, I knew I had to get every band member to contribute in some way. My favourite moment is around two minutes in, when all the members are on screen screaming ‘Hail!’”