Gentle Giant release new video to celebrate 50th anniversary of Octopus

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

UK prog rockers Gentle Giant originally released fourth album Octopus in 1972

Gentle Giant
(Image credit: UMC)

Gentle Giant have released a new video montage to celebrate the release of their fourth stdio album Octopus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary today. You can watch the video, created by singer Derek Shulman's son Noah, in full below.

Octopus was originally released on this day in 1972. It was the band's final album released with founding member Phil Shulman and the first with new drummer John Weathers, who had replaced Malcolm Mortimore, and who would remain with the band until their dissolution in 1980.

It was also the band's second release of 1972, having released Three Friends in April of that year and represents the band at the height of their impressive powers.

The album came housed in a sleeve designed by Roger Dean, although in North America, were the album wasn't released until February 1973, the band's label, Columbia, chose to use an illustration by artist Charles White, of an octopus in. ajar, the original versions of which were die cut.

Octopus would reach No. 170 n the US album charts.

