Greek proggers Ciccada sign to Bad Elephant for new album Harvest

Bad Elephant Music have expanded their already excellent roster with the signing of Greek folk prog rock septet Ciccada for their latest album Harvest, which will be released through the label on April 23.

Harvest is the band’s first full-length release since 2016’s The Finest Of Miracles. The new album features six new pieces offering Ciccada's trademark blend of acoustic and electric instrumentation, woodwind and reeds, all fronted by the twin vocal attack of Dimi Spela and Evangelia Kozoni. You can see the new album artwork below,.

Ciccada were formed in 2005 by flutist and keyboard player Nicolas Nikolopoulos and guitarist Yorgos Mouchos, joined shortly afterwards by Evangelia Kozoni on vocals. The trio released their debut album, A Child In The Mirror, in 2010 via Altrock Productions. A second album, The Finest Of Miracles, was released in February 2015, with the band remaining loyal to their classical, folk and jazz roots, based on strong melodic lines, drawing on influences from the progressive greats of the 1970s, such as Gentle Giant, Jethro Tull, Camel, Gryphon, Strawbs, Renaissance, Hatfield & The North, Spirogyra and Curved Air.

Harvest will be released worldwide on CD and digital formats on April 23, with pre-orders opening in on March 5.

More information.