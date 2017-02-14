Gary Clark Jr to release new album Live North America 2016

Gary Clark Jr has announced that he’ll release a new album next month.

Titled Live North America 2016, it’ll launch on March 17 via Warner Bros. Records and was recorded during Clark’s road trip in support of fourth album The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim.

A statement reads: “Back when music was only available on vinyl, the pure excitement captured on a live album was considered the ultimate document coveted by hardcore music fans.

“Clark continues this tradition by bringing the live album to a younger generation of music fans. Live North America 2016 was recorded absolutely live, with no overdubs. What you hear is how it went down.”

The album features new and previously unreleased live tracks including The Healing, Grinder, Our Love, Cold-Blooded and Shake, which features Leon Bridges and saxophonist Jeff Dazey.

Speaking about the track Grinder, Clark told Classic Rock: “It’s about the fact that at any moment life can be taken away from us when we least expect it. But you do what you can to get along – keep grinding and provide for your folks and make your name proud.”

Live North America 2016 is being launched to coincide with Clark’s guest slot on Eric Clapton’s 50th anniversary shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 19 and 20, and at The Forum, Los Angeles, on March 25.

Clapton says: “Gary Clark Jr is incredibly inspiring to me because he does what I’d like to do onstage without any effort at all.”

The Live North America 2016 cover

Gary Clark Jr Live North America 2016 tracklist

Grinder The Healing Our Love Cold Blooded When My Train Pulls In Down To Ride You Saved Me Shake Church I am Honest I Do My Baby’s Gone Numb

