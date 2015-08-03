Gary Clark Jr launches 2 tracks from next album

Gary Clark Jr has released two tracks from upcoming album The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim.

It’s set for release on September 11 via Warner Bros and the 13-track set includes The Healing and Grinder, both below.

Clark says in an album trailer, also below: “Sonny Boy Slim is me – my mum called me ‘Sonny Boy’ and all the cats on the scene called me ‘Slim.’

“The underlying tone of the album is faith and hope, because that’s what we need.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Blak And Blu is available for pre-order now.