Gandalf's Fist announce new album Widdershins

Steampunk proggers Gandalf’s Fist have announced that they will release their latest album, Widdershins, later this year. You can watch a short video trailer for the new album below.

The band have opened pre-orders for the new album, which is again a conceptual work, this time a collection of individually crafted songs, exploring the superstitious nature of human existence.

“We’re immensely proud of this album," exclaims multi-instrumentalist Dean Marsh. "It contains all the elements that make this band unique along with a fantastic collection of killer riffs, our best vocals yet and the longest song we’ve ever recorded! We really think this album captures the tone and feel of those ‘epic’ albums of the 70s and 80s and certainly allows fans, both old and new, to see this band firing on all cylinders!"

Widdershins will be available at a special discounted rate on digipak, as part of limited t-Shirt bundles and a special deluxe collectors’ box during this pre-order phase. You can view the new artwork below.

Pre-order Widdershins.