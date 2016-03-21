Gandalf’s Fist reveal The Clockwork Fable guest list

Gandalf’s Fist have confirmed that Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, Dave Oberle of Gryphon, Matt Stevens of The Fierce And The Dead and former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley all make guest appearances on upcoming album The Clockwork Fable.

Last month they revealed Gremlins star Zach Galligan, Early Doors actor Mark Benton and Doctor Who cast member Tim Munro among the spoken-voice performers who help tell the story.

The three-disc concept work will be released on May 1, complete with artwork by Thomas Huth, who also created the cover of 2014s’ A Forest Of Fey.

Gandalf’s Fist frontman Dean Marsh says: “It was a real privilege to work with Dave and Matt again, having produced something really special working with them both on the last album. I think we’ve gone one better this time!

“It’s also fantastic to have Arjen on board – it must be nice for him to join an ensemble of musicians for a change, and his performance is simply faultless.

“We approached Blaze early on in the production, so it’s great to finally announce his participation. Playing the sung part of The Primarch, he really bosses a 10-minute epic. It sounds huge and I can’t wait for it to blast everyone’s socks off.”

Lucassen adds: “I had so much fun – the music really inspired me. It really brought out the inner-Gilmour in me, and I guess it turned out quite Floydy. Thanks to Gandalf’s Fist for asking me to be a part of it.”

The Clockwork Fable is available for pre-order now.

The Clockwork Fable troupe

Choir

Dean Marsh – the good people of Cogtopolis

Luke Severn – the Nightkeepers

Arjen Lucassen – Armistead

Blaze Bayley – The Primarch

Dave Oberle – Pastor Simon

Melissa Hollick – Eve

Players

Mark Benton – The Lamplighter / Prison Guard / First Secretary

Zach Gilligan – The Steam Ranger

Tim Munro – The Tinker

Alicia Marsh – Eve

Paul Barnhill – Pastor Simon

Bill Fellows – Armistead / Nightkeeper Spy

Paul Kavanagh – The Primarch / Nightkeeper 1

Chris Ewen – The Boy

Luke Severn – Second Secretary / Nightkeeper 2

Orchestra

Dean March

Chris Ewen

Stefan Hepe

Matt Stevens

Dave Oberle