Gandalf’s Fist reveal The Clockwork Fable guest list

Gandalf’s Fist have confirmed that Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, Dave Oberle of Gryphon, Matt Stevens of The Fierce And The Dead and former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley all make guest appearances on upcoming album The Clockwork Fable.
Last month they revealed Gremlins star Zach Galligan, Early Doors actor Mark Benton and Doctor Who cast member Tim Munro among the spoken-voice performers who help tell the story.
The three-disc concept work will be released on May 1, complete with artwork by Thomas Huth, who also created the cover of 2014s’ A Forest Of Fey.
Gandalf’s Fist frontman Dean Marsh says: “It was a real privilege to work with Dave and Matt again, having produced something really special working with them both on the last album. I think we’ve gone one better this time!
“It’s also fantastic to have Arjen on board – it must be nice for him to join an ensemble of musicians for a change, and his performance is simply faultless.
“We approached Blaze early on in the production, so it’s great to finally announce his participation. Playing the sung part of The Primarch, he really bosses a 10-minute epic. It sounds huge and I can’t wait for it to blast everyone’s socks off.”
Lucassen adds: “I had so much fun – the music really inspired me. It really brought out the inner-Gilmour in me, and I guess it turned out quite Floydy. Thanks to Gandalf’s Fist for asking me to be a part of it.”
The Clockwork Fable is available for pre-order now.
The Clockwork Fable troupe
Choir
Dean Marsh – the good people of Cogtopolis
Luke Severn – the Nightkeepers
Arjen Lucassen – Armistead
Blaze Bayley – The Primarch
Dave Oberle – Pastor Simon
Melissa Hollick – Eve
Players
Mark Benton – The Lamplighter / Prison Guard / First Secretary
Zach Gilligan – The Steam Ranger
Tim Munro – The Tinker
Alicia Marsh – Eve
Paul Barnhill – Pastor Simon
Bill Fellows – Armistead / Nightkeeper Spy
Paul Kavanagh – The Primarch / Nightkeeper 1
Chris Ewen – The Boy
Luke Severn – Second Secretary / Nightkeeper 2
Orchestra
Dean March
Chris Ewen
Stefan Hepe
Matt Stevens
Dave Oberle