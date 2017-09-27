Game Of Thrones concert experience to tour Europe

The Game Of Thrones Live Experience is to make its European debut in May and June next year.

Composer Ramin Djawadi will lead an orchestra and choir through music from all seven seasons of the award-winning HBO series and will feature new music and footage from Season 7, as well as a new custom stage design and and eye-catching visuals.

Following the 20-date run, the show will return to North America for a further 25 performances.

Djawadi says: “Bringing the Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago.

“The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am Friday (September 29) via Live Nation. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mastodon have appeared on Game Of Thrones, while Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian went behind-the scenes on the hit show and was transformed into a White Walker.

May 08: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

May 10: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 12: Paris AccorHotel Arena, France

May 14: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

May 15: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

May 16: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 18: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 19: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

May 21: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 24: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 25: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

May 27: London Wembley Arena, UK

May 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 31: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Jun 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jun 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 07: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 08: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 05: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 06: Seattle KeyArena, WA

Sep 08: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Sep 09: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 11: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 12: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Sep 14: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 16: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 18: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Sep 21: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 22: Ft. Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 29: Boston DCU Center, MA

Sep 30: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 02: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 05: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Oct 06: Chicago AllState Arena, IL

Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 10: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 12: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 14: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

