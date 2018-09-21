Wolf Alice celebrate Mercury Music Prize success

Wolf Alice have been named the winners of the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize for their second album Visions Of A Life.

The London outfit’s second album saw off competition from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and bookmakers’ favourite Nadine Shah to pick up the coveted award and £25,000.

Accepting the award, vocalist and guitarist Ellie Rowsell said: “This means so much to pick this up with my three best friends.”

Bassist Theo Ellis added: “When we first started as a band, I remember the first label meeting we ever had. We walked into a room and the geezer said, ‘You don’t look like a band at all. What are you? What are you supposed to be?

“‘All your songs sound different, you don’t look like each other.’ We never really figured it out, but here we are. So fuck you!”

Wolf Alice later returned to the stage to perform Don’t Delete The Kisses from the follow-up to My Love Is Cool.

The band will head out on tour this weekend, kicking off with a run of shows in Australia.