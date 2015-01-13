Gallows announce Desolation Sounds

Hardcore punks Gallows will release their fourth album in April, they’ve announced.

Titled Desolation Sounds, it will launch on April 13 via their own label Venn Records and Play It Again Sam. It will be the follow-up to their 2012 self-titled record.

Guitarist and founding member Laurent ‘Lags’ Barnard says: “I think the album sounds really fearless. It’s the sound of a band that’s comfortable with playing music together, rather than trying to fit into a certain scene or zeitgeist or any preconceived notion of what the band should be. We just ignored the outside music world and made an album that felt good in our guts.”

They’ve made album track Bonfire Season available to purchase digitally, while a 7-inch vinyl pressing will be issued on February 7 via their official site. View the promo below.

Speaking about the single, Barnard says: “Bonfire Season began as an ode to the amazing Siouxsie and the Banshees. I’ve always been a fan of that slightly gothic, dark style of punk and felt it was the time for Gallows to explore that style of music.

“The verses still have that old school boot stomp feel but combined with atmospheric noises providing menacing undertones. “

The album also features Chains – a track which originally surfaced last July.

They’ve lined up three UK dates in May to support the album.

Desolation Sounds tracklist

Mystic Death 2. Desolation Sounds 3. Leviathan Rot 4. Chains 5. Bonfire Season 6. Leather Crown 7. 93⁄ 93 8. Death Valley Blue 9. Cease To Exist 10. Swan Song

May 22: Glasgow Cathouse

May 26: London The Garage

May 27: Manchester Sound Control