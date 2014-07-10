Gallows release 'other worldly' video for Chains

Gallows frontman Wade MacNeil has described the band's new video as “dark, beautiful and other worldly.”

The video for new single Chains can be seen below. It was shot in Toronto by Canadian director and musician Josh Reichmann.

MacNeil says: “We approached the making of the Chains video unlike anything the band had done in the past. Looking at it more like a short film than a music video. The end result was something that is dark, beautiful, and other worldly – very much like the song itself.”

Chains is released through the band’s own label Venn as a download with exclusive digital bundles and on limited edition coloured 7” vinyl.

Guitarist Laurent Barnard says: “The song Chains came together really quickly. It started off with one riff and by the end of the day it was recorded. We did it all live too like we were making a garage punk record.

“My friend Helena who sings in a great band called Dios Mio happened to be in the studio that day so she came in and added some vocals and textures, which brought a very haunting element of the track. It’s very different but still very dark which is what Gallows is all about.”

Gallows play Guilfest in Guilford on Sunday, July 20.

Gallows: Chains