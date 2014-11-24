Gallery: Slayer, live in North Carolina

Slayer's US tour with Exodus and Sucidal Tendencies hit Charlotte, North Carolina last night (November 23), and we've got shots of the action.

Date 9 on the band’s 17 date US tour proved to be a typically raucous affair, with the group kicking off a 21 song set with World Painted Blood and climaxing with the classic Angel of Death.

Meanwhile, the wait for the new Slayer album continues. The quartet intend to follow this current tour with an additional ten days in the studio, after which, guitarist Kerry King says, the album will be complete.