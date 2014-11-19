Slayer album is ‘pretty much done’ says King

Slayer have all but finished work on their upcoming 11th album, says guitarist Kerry King.

But they’re planning to lay down additional material following a run of US dates with Exodus and Suicidal Tendencies.

King says: “We just pretty much got done recording. We’re going to go in for 10 days at the end and record some hire stuff. We’ve got enough for a record – we’re going to record more because we have time.”

The follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood is expected early next year. It’s Slayer’s first without late guitarist Jeff Hanneman, and the first to feature drummer Paul Bostaph since he started his third stint with the band last year.

The thrash icons recently revealed details of their branded Scion car – and saved a fan from selling his own vehicle in order to buy concert tickets.