Galahad ready new album The Long Goodbye

UK prog rock veterans Galahad have announced that they will release their brand new studio album The Long Goodbye in October.

The band's twelfth studio album was largely recorded during the same sessions for last year's The Last Great Adventurer, featuring the same line-up of Stu Nicholson (vocals), Dean Baker (keyboards), Spencer Luckman (drums), Lee Abraham (guitar) and Mark Spencer (Twelfth Night/Alan Reed) on bass.

"As is the case with TLGA, The Long Goodbye has a crisp and clear contemporary sound but, musically, still includes a variety of influences including a few nods to the band’s progressive heritage particularly the epic closing title track in which the ageing process and the difficult and tricky subject of early onset dementia is tackled, hopefully with a certain degree of poignancy," the band say of the upcoming album.

The Long Goodbye will be released on CD, with two bonus tracks, in October, followed by a digital release in November, with a gatefold vinyl version, available on both standard black vinyl and two coloured splatter vinyl at a later date.

The Last Goodbye has been edited, mixed and mastered, by Threshold's Karl Groom.

Pre-orders will be announced shortly.