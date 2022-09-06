Galahad announce new album The Last Great Adventurer

UK prog rock veterans Galahad have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Last Great Adventurer, on October 24, with the digital download/streaming version following on November 7.

The new album, the follow-up to 2018's Seas Of Change, is the band's 11th studio album and was recorded at several locations over the last couple of years by the various band members and finally edited, mixed and mastered, as usual, by engineer/producer extraordinaire Karl Groom (Threshold).

The Last Great Adventurer is the first Galahad studio album to feature Mark Spencer (Twelfth Night/Alan Reed) on bass guitar, who joins the long established nucleus of Stu Nicholson (vocals), Dean Baker (keyboards), Spencer Luckman (drums) and Lee Abraham (guitar).

"Musically the album has a crisp contemporary sound but also still includes plenty nods to the band’s progressive heritage particularly on the closing title track which is a very personal tribute to Stuart’s father, Bob," the band say.

"Vinyl gatefold LP versions will be released at some point jointly with our friends at Oskar Productions in Poland, hopefully towards the end of 2022. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee a release date at this time but will make an announcement as soon we know when then they will become available. The LP will be available on both standard black and coloured vinyl and will also contain a CD version of the album."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-orders for The Last Great Adventurer open on September 26 from Galahad's bandcamp page.

(Image credit: Press)

Galahad: The Last Great Adventurer

1. Alive (8.20)

2.Omega Lights (10.05)

Part One: Λ (Instrumental)

Part Two: Ω

3. Blood Skin and Bone (8.17)

4. Enclosure 1764 (4.07)

5. The Last Great Adventurer (10.35)

CD Bonus Tracks:

6. Normality of Distance (5.50)

7. Another Life Not Lived (7.55)