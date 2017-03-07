Galahad announce new album Quiet Storms

Galahad have revealed some details on their upcoming new album.

It’ll be titled Quiet Storms, with the band revealing that it will show a different side to their music.

They say in a statement: “As the title suggests, Quiet Storms shows a more mellow and at times pastoral side to the band’s output containing almost none of the bombast and heaviness of the previous three studio albums.

“Instead the majority of the songs and their arrangements evoke a more laid back, spacious and introspective atmosphere.”

Quiet Storms will feature songs that were included as bonus tracks on some of their recent reissues, along with new material and reworkings of older songs which first appeared in EP format in 2014.

The statement continues: “The album also contains a couple of cover versions, one being a stripped down piano, violin and vocal version of Rammstein’s Mein Herz Brennt as well as a reworking of the John Grant track Marz complete with additional words by vocalist Stuart Nicholson, which, ironically, makes it a deeply personal track.”

Quiet Storms will also feature guest appearances from artists including Magenta singer Christina Booth, Threshold’s Karl Groom on acoustic guitar, Louise Curtis on violin and long time collaborator Sarah Bolter on lute, clarinet, soprano saxophone and backing vocals.

Quiet Storms is expected to be released later this year. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Galahad Quiet Storms tracklist

Guardian Angel Iceberg Beyond The Barbed Wire Mein Herz Brennt Termination This Life Could Be My Last Pictures of Bliss Willow Way Easier Said than Done Melt Weightless Shine Don’t Lose Control Marz (And Beyond) Guardian Angel (Hybrid)

Galahad mark 30th anniversary with re-recordings