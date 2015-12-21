Galahad mark 30th anniversary with re-recordings

Galahad have launched 30th anniversary retrospective double-album When Worlds Collide.

It includes 10 new performances of old tracks – including three-decade-old composition City Of Freedom, which has never previously been properly recorded.

The work runs to more than two and half hours and also features material from their three most recent releases.

Galahad say: “In some cases the new versions are similar to the originals, but in other cases the songs have been re-worked considerably. We tried to be sympathetic to the spirit of the originals, while trying to bring them up to date so they compare favourably with the Galahad sound of 2015.

“As this is a rather special album, we have also included a few strategically-placed tributes to our original influences – it’ll be interesting to see if they get spotted.”

Former keyboardist Mark Andrews, vocalist Sarah Bolter and original bassist Paul Watts’ son Daryl all make guest appearances on the album, which was engineered and mixed by Karl Goom.

When Worlds Collide is available via the Galahad website. The band plan to spend much of next year working on their next record.

CD1

Lady Messiah (1985⁄ 2015 )

The Chase (1988⁄ 2015 )

City Of Freedom (1986⁄ 2015 )

Chamber Of Horrors (1990⁄ 2015 )

Dreaming From The Inside (1985⁄ 2015 )

Room 801 (1990⁄ 2015 )

Ocean Blue (1996⁄ 2015 )

Don’t Lose Control (1990⁄ 015 )

Karma For One (1997⁄ 2015 )

Exorcising Demons (1993⁄ 2015 )

CD2