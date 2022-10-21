Galahad and Abel Ganz announced for Prog For Peart 2023

By Natasha Scharf
Prog For Peart festival returns to Abingdon for two days in July 2023 – Zio and Doris Brendel Band also confirmed to play

Galahad and Abel Ganz have been announced for 2023's Prog For Peart in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The charity event will take place on July 7 and 8 at The Northcourt and will raise money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from.

A total of 16 bands will perform across the two days with Zio (featuring Hayley Griffiths), The Doris Brendel Band, Yuval Ron Group and Band Of Rain also confirmed. More acts are due to be announced soon. 

Entry is £100 for the full weekend with admittance from Thursday at 3pm – weekend camping tickets are also available for an additional £15. Day tickets for Friday or Saturday are £65. 

Tickets are on sale from October 24 via the venue website (opens in new tab) as well as SeeTickets, WeGotTickets, Skiddle and Ents24. Bands will play from midday until midnight on both days with bars open from 11am until 2am.

All profits from the festival will go to the UK-based Headcase Cancer Trust.

