Beatrix Players Announce Live Dates

Beatrix Players have announced a couple of live dates for early next year and will also be supporting Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy at their show at The Stables, Milton Keynes on Sunday November 19.

The band, who won the Limelight Award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards met Palmer at this year’s event, where he was awarded the ultimate Prog God accolade. They recently released the double A side single All That Thinking/Hurt, both of which they also performed live at the Awards.

They will play:

Milton Keynes The Stables (supporting Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy) - November 19

London Camden Green Note - January 19

Bilston Robin 2 (supporting Serpentyne) - February 11