Still reeling from that Loki finale? You can grab him and many others in Funko form for super cheap thanks to Hot Topic's excellent Pop Vinyl Black Friday sale

If you, like us, are still reeling from that incredible final episode of Loki season 2 on Disney+, you might already be pondering how you're supposed to carry on without everyone's favourite, time-travelling God Of Mischief in your life. Fear not: you can now grab him in Funko form for super-cheap thanks to Hot Topic's brilliant Pop! Vinyl Black Friday sale, which sees many of your favourite iconic characters available for super cheap, with some figures available for less than half their usual asking price.

Hot Topic Black Friday Pop! Vinyl sale: Up to 50% off

Whether you're a Marvel aficionado, a Star Wars megafan or have just been gagging to find yet another Harley Quinn to add to your collection, chances are that you'll find a Pop! Vinyl you like the look of at a great price in Hot Topic's Black Friday sale. We've had a sniff around and we're struggling to find most of these particular figures for this cheap anywhere else.

Loki: Agent Of Asgard was a hugely popular mini-series released by Marvel comics in 2014, featuring Loki carrying out secret missions that pushes his mischievous skills and arcane trickery to their limits. Now, you can pick up the Loki from this brilliant run for a measly $7, less than half-price. Just look at his cool sword and goth fingernails! What a lad.

There are a ton more classic characters and cool variants available in Hot Topic's sale. If you're more of a DC fan than a Marvel freak, you might be tempted by this Michael Keaton-era Batman figure that has the Caped Crusader riding in his iconic Batwing, available to pick up for $16, down from $29.90. Admittedly, it's slightly sullied by being associated with this year's godawful The Flash movie, but you can always rip the packaging straight off as soon as it comes in the post. No one will ever know.

If you're a big Star Wars fan and have always been Team Dark Side, you could do a lot worse than picking up this throned Emperor Palpatine figure, on sale at $7, down from $14.90. Is this probably the 200th Emperor Palpatine figure Funko have released by this point? Yes. But he's on a throne! Look at him

Those three figures are my favourites but there are dozens more available, with Pop! Vinyls paying homage to everything from Indiana Jones and The Nightmare Before Christmas to Winnie The Pooh and Spongebob Squarepants.

If none of these particular figures take your fancy but you're still looking for more great Black Friday deals in music, gear, collectables and more, don't forget to check out our Black Friday music deals round-up.